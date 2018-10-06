Walking Dead: Sonequa Martin-Green Among 3 Alums Returning in Season 9

Walking Dead fans will soon be seeing ghosts — three of ’em, to be exact. At the show’s New York Comic Con panel on Saturday, showrunner Angela Kang revealed that former cast members Sonequa Martin-Green and Scott Wilson would make an appearance in Season 9, which kicks off Sunday (9/8c, AMC). The pair played the late Sasha and Hershel, respectively.

Martin-Green, who has since moved on to Str Trek: Discovery, and Wilson will be joined by previously announced returnee Jon Bernthal. The Punisher actor’s comeback was leaked over the summer when a fan spotted him hanging out with fellow Walking Dead cast members near the series’ Georgia set.

At Saturday’s NYCC panel, Kang declined to reveal how the trio would reappear, but conventional wisdom suggests they will turn up via flashbacks — perhaps connected to the looming departure of leading man Andrew Lincoln (Rick). The Walking Dead: 8 Ways Rick Could Be Killed Off Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Martin-Green’s Sasha was killed off Walking Dead in the Season 7 finale, while Wilson’s Hershel was beheaded in the middle of Season 4. Bernthal was written off near the end of Season 2 when Shane was fatally stabbed by his onetime BFF Rick. He reprised his role for a single episode in Season 3 when Shane appeared as a figment of Rick’s imagination.