SNL Video: Awkwafina Thanks Lucy Liu for 'Opening the Door' for Asian-American Female Hosts

Awkwafina acknowledged the groundbreaking nature of her Saturday Night Live hosting stint on this weekend’s show. Near the conclusion of her opening monologue, the Crazy Rich Asians breakout noted that SNL hadn’t had an Asian-American headliner since Lucy Liu emceed back in 2000. Coincidentally, Awkwafina nearly attended that show.

“Back in 2000, I came here to 30 Rock and waited outside when my idol Lucy Liu hosted SNL,” she recounted. “I was a kid and I didn’t have a ticket so I knew I wasn’t getting in. I just wanted to be near the building. I remember how important that episode was for me… It totally changed what I thought was possible or an Asian-American woman.

“Standing here tonight is a dream I never thought would come true,” she continued. “Thank you Lucy for opening the door. I wasn’t able to make it into the building back then, but, 18 years later I’m hosting the show!”

Watch the moment below…