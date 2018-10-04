Meg Ryan Eyes Starring Role in NBC Comedy From Lorne Michaels

The Peak TV era has converted yet another film star. Meg Ryan is eyeing a return to the small screen by way of The Obsolescents, a comedy series in the works at NBC.

The single-camera project takes place in a suburban New Jersey town where the facade of peace and civility is disrupted by the shocking death of a longtime Township Council member. Though Ryan is already attached to produce the series, she is in talks to star in it, as well.

Saturday Night Live boss Lorne Michaels will executive-produce alongside Ryan, as will Andrew Singer (Portlandia) and series creator Andrew Gottlieb (Fuller House).

Though Ryan got her start on TV shows, including As the World Turns and the Western series Wildside, she made a name for herself through her work in film. In fact, her performances in When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail each earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

More recently, Ryan has appeared on episodes of Web Therapy and Curb Your Enthusiasm. It was announced in January 2017 that she would lead the EPIX comedy series Picture Paris, but no further news about that project has been reported.