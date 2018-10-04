Empire: Joss Stone Is Jamal's [Spoiler]

Look out, Jamal: Wynter is coming — and she’s hot under the collar. TVLine has learned exclusively that Empire has tapped actress-singer Joss Stone to guest-star in Season 5 as the key female artist on Jamal’s London label.

Wynter comes to New York to confront Jamal for taking off, leaving her mid-project, and abandoning his promise and commitment to her musical career. Stone’s episode is slated to air in November.

Although primarily known as a singer-songwriter, Stone has acted before — most notably on Showtime’s The Tudors (where she recurred as Anne of Cleves).

Empire kicked off its fifth season last week with 6.1 million viewers and a 1.9 demo rating — up from its Season 4 average.