Jane the Virgin's Brett Dier to Co-Star in The Goldbergs Spinoff Schooled

Brett Dier is about to get Schooled. The Jane the Virgin alum has been cast in ABC’s forthcoming Goldbergs spinoff in a series-regular role, our sister site Deadline reports.

Slated for a 2019 debut, the 1990s-set Schooled — which snagged a series order back in April — will star AJ Michalka in a continuation of her Goldbergs role of Lainey Lewis. The series will take place at the fictional William Penn Academy, where Lainey is a teacher along with Principal Glascott (Tim Meadows) and Coach Mellor (Bryan Callen). Per the official description, the teachers are heroes to their students, “despite their eccentricities and crazy personal lives.”

Dier will co-star as C.B., an energetic teacher who engages his students with impressions and classroom antics. The character — who is based on series creator Adam F. Goldberg’s favorite real-life teacher — will serve as both a friend and rival to Lainey’s rookie educator.

The actor is best known for his work as Michael Cordero Jr. on Jane the Virgin, which is heading into its final season on The CW. Though Michael had been killed off in Season 3, the dramedy’s Season 4 finale ended with a major cliffhanger: He is seemingly still alive, after all.