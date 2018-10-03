Mischa Barton Joins The Hills Revival

Like a directionally confused phoenix, Mischa Barton is rising from the ashes of Marissa Cooper’s fatal car wreck and heading for… The Hills? MTV on Wednesday announced that the former O.C. star has joined the cast of The Hills: New Beginnings, a revival of the network’s iconic reality series, slated to premiere sometime in 2019. Also coming on board are Kaitlynn Carter, Jennifer Delgado and Ashley Wahler.

They join previously announced cast members Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Stephanie Pratt and Whitney Port, all of whom appeared on the original series. A teaser trailer for the revival, which featured an emotional version of the theme song (Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten”) aired during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, but no footage was shown.

Since departing The O.C. in 2006, Barton has made sporadic appearances on the small screen, including a series-regular role on The CW’s (incredibly) short-lived drama series The Beautiful Life: TBL in 2009 and a stint on Dancing With the Stars in 2016. She has also booked guest-starring roles on shows like Law & Order: SVU and Freeform’s Recovery Road.

Mmm whatcha say to this casting news? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.