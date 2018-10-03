Ratings: FBI Nearly Steady in Week 2, This Is Us and The Gifted Slip 20%

CBS’ FBI right now has the best Week 2 retention of any freshman drama, having dipped just a tenth in the demo (or 8 percent) from its premiere.

Leading out of a steady NCIS (11.9 mil/1.4), FBI this Tuesday copped 9.4 million total viewers (down 7 percent but outdrawing time slot rival This Is Us) and a 1.2 demo rating. Closing the Eye’s night, New Orleans (7.8 mil/1.0) was steady in the demo.

Tuesday’s other Week 2 drama, NBC’s New Amsterdam (7.5 mil/1.6), was down 11 percent from its debut. (Monday noobs Manifest and Magnum respectively slipped 18 and 33 percent.) Opening the Peacock’s night, The Voice (9.2 mil/18) slipped 18 percent week-to-week, while This Is Us (8.8 mil/2.4) slipped 16 and 20 percent to its second smallest audience ever and its third-lowest rating.

Elsewhere….

FOX | The Gifted (2.3 mil/0.7) slipped 22 percent in the demo, while Lethal Weapon (3.2 mil/0.8) was steady.

ABC | DWTS (6.1 mil/0.8) was down a tenth week-to-week.

THE CW | The Outpost (590K/0.1) dipped with its finale. Next week, Barry and the Pierces swing back into action!

