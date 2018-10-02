Whitney Cummings to Star in Amazon's #MeToo-Themed College Comedy

Amazon is tackling the #MeToo movement… with laughter. Whitney Cummings will star and co-create a #MeToo-themed college comedy for the streaming service, our sister site Deadline is reporting.

The untitled half-hour comedy, currently in development, is co-created by Cummings and Empire mastermind Lee Daniels. (Daniels is slated to direct the pilot as well.) Cummings’ character works in the ombudsman’s office at a university, and “must reconcile the dissonance between different generations of feminism, and the struggle to reconcile our primal desires and socially constructed identities with current ethical obligations regarding race, class and gender.” (Got all that?)

Cummings recently created and starred in the NBC sitcom Whitney, which ended a two-season run in 2013. She also co-created 2 Broke Girls with Michael Patrick King, which enjoyed a six-season run on CBS, and served as an executive producer on ABC’s cancelled Roseanne revival. (She stepped down as co-showrunner in May, before the Roseanne Barr debacle began.)

Are you ready for a #MeToo-themed comedy? Or is it maybe too soon? Drop your thoughts on the potential series in a comment below.