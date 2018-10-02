Versailles Video: Louis Kicks Off Final Season With a Long-Awaited Reveal

If ever there was an appropriate time to exclaim “Voila!” it’s now. Versailles returns for its third and final season on Saturday (Ovation, 10/9c) with a special reveal: Louis XIV’s series-long dream of completing the Hall of Mirrors has finally been realized.

TVLine has an exclusive first look at the premiere, in which the king (played by George Bladgen) unveils his masterpiece, which he calls a “beacon to the world reflecting the power and glory of God himself.” (You know, because that’s not an overstatement.)

Per a synopsis from Ovation, Versailles‘ final season premiere — appropriately titled “Smoke and Mirrors” — also finds Louis welcoming a “defeated royal relative to the palace … with unforeseen personal consequences,” Philippe stumbling upon a “mystery man,” and Madame de Montespan finding out “how to hurt a former friend, the King’s prim companion Francois de Maintenon.” In other words, business as usual.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch a sneak peek of Saturday’s premiere, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.