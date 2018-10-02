Danny McBride's Righteous Gemstones Ordered to Series at HBO

Sweet Jesus, Danny McBride is officially headed back to TV. HBO has handed a series order to The Righteous Gemstones, a religious-tinged, half-hour satire created by and starring the actor-writer-comedian. This marks McBride’s third series for the premium cabler, following Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals.

Gemstones centers on a “world famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work, all in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ,” per the series’ formal logline. McBride stars as Jesse Gemstone, the eldest son and “heir to the throne.” The cast also includes McBride’s Vice Principals co-star Edi Patterson (as Jesse’s sisterJudy), The Conners‘ John Goodman (as Gemstone patriarch Eli) and Workaholics‘ Adam Devine (as Jesse and Judy’s kid brother Kelvin).

McBride will pen Gemstones and serve as an executive producer alongside his Eastbound & Down/Vice Principals collaborators Jody Hill and David Gordon Green.