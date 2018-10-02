Single Parents Video: Angie and Poppy Talk Sleepovers (Adult and Otherwise)

When you’re a single mom, sleepovers can be both blessing and curse. Allow Single Parents‘ Poppy and Angie to explain.

In this exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s episode (ABC, 9:30/8:30c), the women discuss how the nights that their kids spend at friends’ houses allow for the moms to have a little co-ed social time — aka rare opportunities for romance… or, at the least, sex. But even though Angie’s got a co-worker-with-benefits named Owen (played by Champions‘ Andy Favreau), the clip shows her explaining to Poppy why sleepover nights, especially when Graham is involved, aren’t all they’re made out to be.

But does the problem really lie with little Graham, Poppy wonders, or with Angie herself?

Elsewhere in the episode, Douglas hosts the kids’ weekly Saturday-night sleepover, which Will sees as his chance to bond with the older man. (You can guess how into that idea Douglas might be.) And Poppy helps Miggy figure out what he wants to be when he grows up.