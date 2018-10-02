Outcast Cancelled at Cinemax

Cinemax has cast aside Outcast, cancelling the Robert Kirkman-produced drama after two seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series’ second season concluded in June.

The series, based on Walking Dead creator Kirkman’s comic property, followed Kyle Barnes (Almost Famous‘ Patrick Fugit), a man who has been plagued by demonic possession all his life and who sequesters himself from those he loves for fear of causing greater hurt. The cast also included Philip Glenister (Life on Mars) and Gabriel Bateman (Stalker).

The initial buzz surrounding Outcast was so strong that Cinemax commissioned a second season three months before Season 1 had even premiered. At the time, Kirkman called the show “a passion project of mine for many years,” adding, “Seeing it come together has been a huge thrill for me. What we’ve been able to achieve on Cinemax, with its unprecedented creative freedom, frankly, almost scares me at times.”

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Outcast‘s demise.