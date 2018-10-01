TV's New Magnum P.I. Eyes a Selleck-Like 'Stache in Episode 2 Sneak Peek

TV’s new Magnum P.I. thinks about giving us the full Tom Selleck in this sneak peek from Episode 2 of the CBS reboot.

In the clip above, we see Thomas (played by Jay Hernandez) in flashback, cleaning himself up after a military tour. But just how clean shaven does he want to be? Press play above to see for how long he considered sporting the original series’ trademark soup strainer — and weigh in on whether he should have kept it!

Elsewhere in the episode, titled “From the Head Down” and airing Monday at 9/8c: Magnum helps Dan (Rocky‘s Carl Weathers), a struggling fisherman and fellow veteran, when his 300-pound tuna worth $350,000 is stolen. In doing do, Magnum proceeds to discover that the thief needs his help as well.

Magnum P.I. premiered last week to to 8.1 million total viewers and a 1.2 demo rating, numbers that swelled to nearly 11 million and a 1.7 with Live+3 DVR playback factored in.

