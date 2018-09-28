TVLine Items: Jennifer Beals Joins Swamp Thing, Office Reunion and More

Jennifer Beals will serve and protect Swamp Thing: The Taken and L Word actress is set to recur in DC Universe’s upcoming series as Sheriff Lucilia Cable, our sister site Deadline reports.

The show follows Abby Arcane (Gotham‘s Crystal Reed), a CDC researcher who returns to her Louisiana stomping grounds in order to investigate a deadly swamp-borne virus — only to discover that the swamp holds horrifying and wondrous secrets. Beals’ character is described as tough-as-nails, pragmatic and fiercely devoted to her son. When her town is overcome by strange forces, she must protect everyone she holds dear.

Swamp Thing is expected to debut on the streaming platform in 2019.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Office-mates Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey will reunite on Fischer’s ABC comedy Splitting Up Together when Kinsey guest-stars in Season 2 as a real estate agent who’s interested in buying Lena and Martin’s home, EW.com reports. Kinsey’s episode is slated to air on Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 9:30/8:30c.

* Designated Survivor Seasons 1 and 2 are now both streaming on Netflix, weeks after it was announced that the streamer had picked up the cancelled ABC drama for a third season.

