Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Terry Crews to Host America's Got Talent Spinoff

Sgt. Jeffords will soon be moonlighting as a reality-TV emcee. Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews has been named host of America’s Got Talent: The Champions, NBC announced on Thursday.

The AGT offshoot, which is slated to launch in January, will feature contestants from past seasons, as well as fan-favorites from other global Got Talent franchises, as they compete against each other. Crews will be joined by the usual AGT judging panel, consisting of Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and executive producer Simon Cowell.

“I am so proud and honored to join Simon, Mel, Heidi and Howie in hosting the No. 1 alternative series on television,” Crews said in a statement. “NBC’s America’s Got Talent is a show I love to watch with my family and now to actually be a part of this special edition, The Champions, is more than I could have asked or dreamed. Now America’s Got Terry Crews!”

Crews will juggle his new AGT duties with Season 6 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which makes its Peacock debut in early 2019.

Does Crews seem like a good fit for the AGT franchise? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.