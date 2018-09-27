Saturday Night Live: Awkwafina and Seth Meyers to Host October Episodes

Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina will make her Saturday Night Live debut next month, when she hosts the NBC sketch series’ Oct. 6 episode, NBC announced Thursday. She’ll be followed by Late Night host — and former SNL head writer/Weekend Update anchor — Seth Meyers, who will preside over the Oct. 13 broadcast.

Rapper Travis Scott and folk singer Paul Simon, respectively, will serve as musical guests for the October installments.

As previously reported, Girls alum Adam Driver will host the Season 44 premiere on Sept. 29, with Kanye West slated to appear as musical guest.

And we don’t mean to brag, but Awkwafina was one of our predicted hosts for SNL‘s 44th cycle, along with Tiffany Haddish, John Goodman, Ariana Grande and more.

