ABC's New 'TGIF' Stars Get Feel-Good Tips From Topanga, Balki and More

ABC is calling on some familiar faces to help launch its new TGIF primetime lineup. TVLine has an exclusive first look at a promo for the Alphabet Net’s new comedy block, in which stars from beloved ’90s series offer warm-and-fuzzy tips to actors from Fresh Off the Boat and Speechless.

In the video above, Danielle Fishel (aka Boy Meets World‘s Topanga Lawrence), Reginald VelJohnson (Family Matters‘ Carl Winslow) and Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker (Perfect Strangers‘ Balki and Larry) offer a “TGIF 101” crash course to Constance Wu, Randall Park, John Ross Bowie and Cedric Yarbrough.

“Your comedy has to have heart, which means a lot of touching speeches over a bed of emotional music,” Linn-Baker informs the actors.

Yarbrough then takes a stab at a classic family-sitcom heart-to-heart, and he nails it — but it’s safe to say he wasn’t prepared for quite so much hugging.

ABC’s new TGIF lineup will kick off Friday, Oct. 5, at 8/7c with Fresh Off the Boat‘s Season 5 premiere, followed by the Season 3 debut of Speechless.

