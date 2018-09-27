Fox News Contributor Kevin Jackson Fired After Calling Brett Kavanaugh Accusers 'Lying Skanks' in Tweets

Fox News has fired contributor Kevin Jackson following derogatory comments he made about the women accusing Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

In a series of tweets on Thursday — while Kavanaugh’s first accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, was testifying before a U.S. Senate committee — Jackson criticized Ford and the other women who have since come forward to accuse Kavanaugh of inappropriate sexual behavior.

“To hell with the notion that women must be believed no matter what,” Jackson wrote in one tweet. “Lying skanks is what these three women are, and we all know more.” (After a Twitter user reprimanded him for his harsh words, he responded, “That’s my attitude toward liars of any gender.”)

Fox News severed ties with Jackson several hours later, calling his remarks “reprehensible.”

“His comments on today’s hearings were reprehensible and do not reflect the values of Fox News,” the network said in a statement.

Jackson’s tweets, however, have not yet been removed from his Twitter account.