The Goldbergs Sneak Peek: Adam Plots a Sixteen Candles-Inspired Rager

Adam Goldberg is feeling Molly Ringwald’s pain: During this Wednesday’s Sixteen Candles-themed The Goldbergs season premiere, Adam’s parents forget their son’s birthday — but the disappointment is not without its upside.

“I always thought Sixteen Candles was a delightful comedic premise, but when it happens to you, it’s more shocking and hurtful,” Adam laments to his friends in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek.

Dave Kim, however, thinks the parents’ slip-up may be the key to moving up the high school social ladder. “You’re finally under your parents’ radar. Let’s use this chance to throw a big-ass birthday rager!” he suggests. There’s just one problem: Adam and his pals don’t know anything about hosting a wild party. But luckily, John Hughes does.

The season opener (airing at 8/7c) will also “poke fun at [Sixteen Candles‘] Long Duk [Dong], who is really not a cool character for these days,” executive producer Alex Barnow tells TVLine. As for the infamous Jake Ryan, the EP says that the show’s attempts to find his portrayer Michael Schoeffling were unsuccessful. “I don’t where that guy went. I think he’s a carpenter in North Carolina now.”

Press PLAY above to watch the preview, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the Sixteen Candles homage.