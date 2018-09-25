No Activity: Season 2 of CBS All Access Comedy Will Be Released All at Once

CBS All Access will deliver a Thanksgiving bounty to fans of its comedy series No Activity: All eight episodes of Season 2 will become available on Thursday, Nov. 22, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

No Activity‘s release will mark the first time that CBS All Access has dropped an entire season of one of its original series all at once.

Based on the Australian series of the same name, the comedy stars Tim Meadows (Saturday Night Live) and Aussie actor Patrick Brammall (Home and Away) as Detectives Judd Tolbeck and Nick Cullen, two low-level cops who have spent far too much time in a car together. Season 2 will follow the sleuths on a new stakeout, while the police department is rocked by a massive corruption scandal — and the culprit might be close to home.

Among the guest stars slated to appear in Season 2: Max Greenfield (New Girl), Joe Manganiello (True Blood), Cristin Milioti (Black Mirror), Nasim Pedrad (Saturday Night Live), Chris Gethard (Broad City) and Jessica Alba.

