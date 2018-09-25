Training Day's Justin Cornwell Joins NBC's The InBetween in Recast

Former Training Day officer Justin Cornwell has boarded The InBetween, in a recasting that was set in motion back in May, when the procedural landed on NBC’s midseason schedule.

Cornwell will fill the role of former FBI agent Damien Asante, which was played in the original pilot by The Originals‘ Yusuf Gatewood. Our sister site Deadline first reported the recasting.

The InBetween is a character-driven procedural that follows Cassie Bishop (Harriet Dyer of Australia’s Love Child), a young woman who was born with a gift, though she may call it a curse — she can see and communicate with the dead, helping them with their unresolved problems (whether she likes it or not).

When Cassie’s longtime friend, Detective Tom Hackett (Arrow alum Paul Blackthorne), and his new partner, former FBI Agent Asante, need help solving a darkly puzzling murder, Cassie agrees to use her abilities. And despite her reluctance, she may have found a way to keep her demons at bay, all while solving some of the city’s most challenging cases.

The series’ cast also includes Anne-Marie Johnson (JAG), Cindy Luna (The Last Ship) and Chad James Buchanan (Star).