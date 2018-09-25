Dancing With the Stars: Juniors Cast Includes Honey Boo Boo, Tripp Palin

ABC on Tuesday trotted out the official cast list for its inaugural Dancing With the Stars: Juniors competition, and it’s an eclectic group, to be sure. Here’s said lineup:

Miles Brown, black-ish

Ariana Greenblatt, Avengers: Infinity War

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson”

Akash Vukoti, the youngest boy to ever compete at National Spelling Bee

Sky Brown, professional skateboarder

Mandla Morris, Stevie Wonder’s son

Sophia Pippen, NBA legend Scottie Pippen’s daughter

Hudson West, General Hospital

Mackenzie Ziegler, singer and sister of Maddie Ziegler

Tripp Palin, Sarah Palin’s grandson

Addison Osta Smith, MasterChef Junior Season 4 winner

Jason Maybaum, Raven’s Home

The DWTS spinoff’s judging panel will be comprised of Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, Emmy-winning choreographer Mandy Moore and longtime DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy. It’s set to premiere Sunday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT,