Dancing With the Stars: Juniors Cast Includes Honey Boo Boo, Tripp Palin

ABC on Tuesday trotted out the official cast list for its inaugural Dancing With the Stars: Juniors competition, and it’s an eclectic group, to be sure. Here’s said lineup:
Miles Brown, black-ish
Ariana Greenblatt, Avengers: Infinity War
Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson”
Akash Vukoti, the youngest boy to ever compete at National Spelling Bee
Sky Brown, professional skateboarder
Mandla Morris, Stevie Wonder’s son
Sophia Pippen, NBA legend Scottie Pippen’s daughter
Hudson West, General Hospital
Mackenzie Ziegler, singer and sister of Maddie Ziegler
Tripp Palin, Sarah Palin’s grandson
Addison Osta Smith, MasterChef Junior Season 4 winner
Jason Maybaum, Raven’s Home
The DWTS spinoff’s judging panel will be comprised of Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, Emmy-winning choreographer Mandy Moore and longtime DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy. It’s set to premiere Sunday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT,