Veronica Mars: Jason Dohring Among 4 Vets Returning for Hulu Revival

The band is slowly getting back together. Veronica Mars creator Rob Thomas revealed late Monday on social media that four franchise vets — including Jason Dohring (Logan) — will be joining leading lady Kristen Bell for the upcoming eight-episode Hulu revival. Also set to return are Percy Daggs III (Wallace Fennel), Francis Capra (Weevil) and David Starzyk (Richard Casablancas). Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

As officially confirmed earlier this month, the quasi-fourth season finds Kristen Bell’s titular sleuth tracking a serial killer terrorizing Neptune during Spring Break. Dedicated Marshmallows noted that the revival’s extended logline bears many similarities to The Thousand Dollar Tan Line, a Veronica Mars mystery penned by Thomas and released in 2014.

Responding to the speculation, Thomas last week tweeted, “Like The Thousand Dollar Tan Line, the mini-series will be set against a Spring Break backdrop, but TDTL is not the story we’re telling. We’re five years after the movie.”

Thomas also promised that the limited series will take Veronica Mars back to its “hardcore So-Cal noir” roots. “One big case. Eight episodes to tell the story. This is a detective show.”

Production on the revival is slated to begin in late October in Los Angeles and continue through March.