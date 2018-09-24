Castle Vet Molly Quinn Back at ABC With Recurring Role on The Fix

Castle‘s Molly Quinn is Fix‘n to return to her old ABC stomping ground. Nathan Fillion’s former TV daughter has booked a recurring role on the network’s midseason legal thriller The Fix, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Co-written and executive-produced by attorney/O.J. Simpson prosecutor Marcia Clark, the series centers on Maya Travis (The Mentalist's Robin Tunney), a Los Angeles DA who suffers a devastating defeat when prosecuting A-list actor Sevvy Johnson (Lost's Adewale Akinnouye-Agbaje) for double murder. With her high-profile career derailed, she flees for a quieter life in Washington. Eight years later, when Sevvy Johnson is under suspicion for another murder, Maya is lured back to the DA's office for another chance at justice.

Quinn is set to play Lindsay, the murder victim’s sister. The gig reunites Quinn with former Castle executive producer Laurie Zaks, who is an EP on The Fix. Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain (The Shield) will oversee writing duties with Clark and the trio will serve as EPs alongside David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman and Zaks.

The Fix also stars Adam Rayner (Tyrant), Merrin Dungey (Alias), Breckin Meyer (Designated Survivor), Marc Blucas (Necessary Roughness), Mouzam Makkar (Champions), Alex Saxon (The Fosters) and Scott Cohen (Necessary Roughness).