TVLine Items: Alias Vet Visits CBS' God, Black Lightning's Mercenary and More

Alias vet Michael Vartan has found a higher power: The actor will guest-star on CBS’ new drama God Friended Me, EW.com reports.

The series — premiering this Sunday at 8:30/7:30c, before moving to 8 pm on Oct. 7 — is about an atheist (The Mayor‘s Brandon Micheal Hall) who is friended by the Almighty on Facebook. Vartan — who most recently co-starred on E!’s now-cancelled drama The Arrangement — will appear in Episode 7 as the father of Violette Beane’s journalist character.

The pilot of God Friended Me is currently streaming on CBS.com.

* Black Lightning has taped Kearran Giovanni (Major Crimes) to recur during Season 2 as Cutter, a mercenary trained by British intelligence, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Hulu has renewed the period drama Harlots for an eight-episode Season 3, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Tamron Hall’s syndicated daytime talk show will debut on ABC-owned television stations in fall 2019.

