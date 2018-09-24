Star Wars' Domhnall Gleeson Lands Male Lead in HBO Pilot Run

Star Wars‘ Domhnall Gleeson has landed a starring role in HBO’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge-produced pilot Run, TVLine has learned.

Written by Waller-Bridge’s frequent collaborator Vicky Jones, Run — which is being billed as a comedic thriller — centers on ex-lovers who made a pact 15 years ago that if they ever needed to escape life, they could send each other a simple text message, “RUN,” and impulsively disappear together.

Gleeson will play Billy Johnson, a successful life guru from a wealthy Irish family. Born with the gift of the gab, he deftly combines a boatload of charisma with a boundless need for approval.

Waller-Bridge — the brains behind Amazon’s Fleabag (in which she also stars) and BBC America’s Killing Eve — will appear in the Run pilot in a supporting role.

In addition to playing General Hux in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Gleeson’s big-screen credits include Ex Machina and Brooklyn.