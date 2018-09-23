Last Man Standing has burst out of the starting gate early. Fox on Sunday released the Season 7 premiere roughly one week ahead of its linear debut on Friday, Sept. 28 at 8/7c.

Made available via Twitter, the opener, titled “Welcome Baxter,” picks up a year after the events of the Season 6 finale on ABC. In the episode, Mike and Vanessa welcome Eve (recurring guest star Kaitlyn Dever) home from Air Force Academy, while Ryan comes up with a drastic solution to curb his political anxiety.

The premiere marks the introduction of two new cast members: Molly McCook (The Ranch) succeeds Molly Ephraim in the role of middle daughter Mandy, while Jet Jurgensmeyer (black-ish) replaces Flynn Morrison in the role of Mike and Vanessa’s now-12-year-old grandson Boyd. Returning series regulars include Tim Allen (Mike), Nancy Travis (Vanessa), Amanda Fuller (Kristin), Jonathan Adams (Chuck), Christoph Sanders (Kyle), Jordan Masterson (Ryan) and Hector Elizondo (Ed).

Click on the embed below to watch Episode 1 in its entirety