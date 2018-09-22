Dancing With the Stars: Who Will Win Season 27? We've Set the Odds!

The fall TV season has finally arrived, and you know what that means: It’s time for a fresh batch of quasi-celebrities to fight over a shiny trophy!

Dancing With the Stars kicks off its 27th season on Monday (ABC, 8/7c), and this cycle’s 13 cast members include TV’s erstwhile Bo Duke, a former Olympic gymnast and a whole slew of famous-ish folks who will have you asking, “Where do I know him from again?”

But which competitor will be raising that Mirrorball trophy over his or her head in 12 weeks? As is tradition, we’ve locked in our predictions for how the new Dancing season will shake out, including the odds for all 13 ballroom amateurs.

In the attached gallery, we’ve made our case for each contestant, from those that have a legitimate shot at the grand prize (we’re rooting for you, Mary Lou Retton!) to the celebrities that, well… don’t. (Grocery Store Joe, we swear it’s nothing personal.)

Scroll through the gallery above — or click here for direct access — to see our predictions for Season 27, then hit the comments with your own!