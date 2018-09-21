The Resident Premiere Sneak Peek: A Storm Sends the Hospital Into Chaos

Hurricane season is officially upon us, and Chastain Park Memorial Hospital is getting hit hard.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at The Resident‘s Season 2 premiere, in which a major storm causes a power outage at the hospital — and lives literally hang in the balance as a result.

As seen in the video above, flickering lights quickly give way to full-blown darkness, causing all of the building’s equipment to shut down. (Bummer for Bruce Greenwood’s Dr. Bell, whose TV cuts out just as he’s about to hear the punishment for Dr. Hunter’s insurance fraud).

The most worrisome situation, though, is the heart surgery that Mina and Dr. AJ Austin (newly minted series regular Malcolm-Jamal Warner) are performing on an infant.

“Ready for this?” Dr. Austin brags as he gets ready to work his surgical magic… but before he can, the hospital’s power outage leaves his operation in limbo.

The Resident returns Monday, Sept. 24, at 8/7c on Fox.