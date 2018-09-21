SNL Adds UCB Vet Ego Nwodim as New Featured Player in Season 44

Studio 8H is getting a new inhabitant. Actress-comedienne Ego Nwodim is joining Saturday Night Live as a new featured player, TVLine has learned. The Upright Citizens Brigade vet will make her debut in the Sept. 29 Season 44 premiere, featuring host Adam Driver and musical guest Kanye West.

Nwodim’s most noteworthy TV credit is a three-episode arc in last season’s Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders. During her time at UCB in Los Angeles, she memorably headlined the one-woman show, Great Black Women … and Then There’s Me.

Nwodim’s hiring comes roughly a month after it was announced that featured cast member Lucas Null would be exiting the late-night institution after just one season.