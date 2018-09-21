Michaela Watkins Joins Search Party for Major, 'Tightly-Wound' Season 3 Arc

Casual‘s Michaela Watkins is getting serious about crime and punishment. The actress is joining Search Party in Season 3 as a lawyer hell-bent on putting Dory (Alia Shawkat) and Drew (John Reynolds) behind bars, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Watkins is slated to appear in six of the TBS comedy’s 10 Season 3 episodes as Polly Danziger, a tightly-wound federal prosecutor filled with bravado and an obnoxious love for the legal system who wants nothing more than to put Dory and Drew in jail for murder.

Watkins recently wrapped a four-season run on Hulu’s Casual (the final episodes premiered on the streamer in July). The Saturday Night Live alum recently shot a guest stint on Season 4 of Amazon’s Catastrophe as the sister of Rob Delaney’s character.

Production on Search Party‘s third season is currently underway in New York. TBS has not announced a premiere date.