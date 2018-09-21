Last Ship Sneak Peek: Chandler Pitches Uneasy Alliance, as [Spoiler] Falls

The Last Ship‘s Tom Chandler is in the midst of brokering an extremely uneasy alliance when some very bad news hits, in this sneak peek from Episode 3 of the TNT drama’s fifth and final season.

In the episode “El Puente” (The Bridge), airing Sunday at 9/8c, Chandler (played by Eric Dane) tries his hand at diplomacy to unite two hostile countries so they can fight a common enemy in “revolutionary” Gustavo Barros. As seen in the exclusive preview above, it is Mexico and Cuba with whom he is trying to ally the United States, though at least one of the parties interprets Chandler’s offer of military assistance as an occupation.

Can Chandler convince his Mexico counterpart otherwise? And even if he can, is Mexico willing to throw in with “war criminal” Cuba?

Whatever the case, the gentlemen better make their difficult decision fast, as Chandler and Slattery (Adam Baldwin) are about to get news of the latest country to fall to Tavo’s army!

