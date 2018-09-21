Kenan Thompson Comedy in the Works at NBC — What Does It Mean for SNL?

Kenan Thompson‘s Studio 8H days might soon be behind him.

NBC has handed a production commitment to Saving Larry, a comedy series that would star the Saturday Night Live veteran.

Saving Larry centers on a dad (Thompson) who has to play the roles of mother and father to his kids after his wife passes away — and he’ll have to do it under the watchful eye of his father-in-law. Jackie Clarke (Superstore, Happy Endings) will write the single-camera project and executive-produce with Thompson and SNL boss Lorne Michaels.

According to our sister site Deadline, which broke the news of the comedy, Thompson would leave SNL if Saving Larry gets picked up to series. With 15 seasons of the NBC sketch series under his belt, and a 16th kicking off on Sept. 29, Thompson currently holds the title for longest-running SNL cast member. He also scored a 2018 Emmy nomination in the Supporting Actor in a Comedy category for his work in Season 43.

Prior to his decade-plus stint on SNL, Thompson got his start on the Nickelodeon comedies Kenan & Kel and All That. He has also lent his voice to such series as Wonder Pets! and The Awesomes.

Will you miss Thompson on SNL, should he leave the series? Tell us in the comments below.