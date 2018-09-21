Days of Our Lives' Tyler Christopher on Leave, Brandon Barash to Fill Role

Tyler Christopher is taking a leave of absence from NBC’s Days of Our Lives. While the actor is absent from the soap opera, his former General Hospital co-star Brandon Barash will fill in as Salem’s Stefan, TVLine has learned.

No word on how long Christopher will be gone from the set. Daytime Confidential first reported his absence.

In the meantime, Barash — who played Johnny Zacharra on the ABC sudser from 2007 to 2016, overlapping with Christopher’s 1996-2016 tenure on the show — temporarily will take the role of Days‘ Stefan.

Christopher debuted as Stefan O. DiMera, previously unknown son of the show’s longtime villain Stefano DiMera and Vivian Alamain, in late 2017. He won an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Daytime Emmy in 2016 for his work on GH.

Since leaving GH, Barash’s TV credits have included Major Crimes, Timeless, Scorpion, Lucifer and The Last Ship.