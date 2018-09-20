Tube Talk Ep 2: Camilla Luddington Breaks Grey's Casting News, Teases [Spoiler]'s Long Anticipated Arrival

Camilla Luddington is accompanying Michael Ausiello on an express train to Spoilerville — and we’re letting you eavesdrop. In the second episode of TVLine’s underground interview series Tube Talk, the Grey’s Anatomy vet — hot off a Big Apple shopping spree — discloses so much new information about the ABC drama’s new season you may feel a smidge uncomfortable listening in.

Not only does Luddington hint at the arrival of [spoiler] — a seismic development that would turn her character Jo’s world upside down — but the actress breaks casting news about the return of a significant figure in Alex’s life. And that’s not all.

Luddington also opens up about how it feels to back at work sans former co-stars Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew, and also weighs in on the big question rocking the Grey’s fandom: Who will be Meredith’s new love?

Press PLAY on the video above to check out Ausiello’s subway sit-down with Luddington, and be sure to come back next Tuesday for Episode 3 of Tube Talk, in which Ausiello straphangs out with Psych/Million Little Reasons star James Roday.