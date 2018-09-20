Legends of Tomorrow Deleted Scene: Sara Learns About Ava's Ability to Love

Rip Hunter has words both laudatory and revelatory for Sara Lance in this deleted scene from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

In Season 3’s penultimate episode, titled “Guest Starring John Noble,” the Legends were ramping up toward their final clash with Mallus, while also processing the recent reveal that Agent Ava Sharpe is a clone, created when Rip founded the Time Bureau.

In the scene above, Rip (played by Arthur Darvill) reassures a second-guessing Sara (Caity Lotz) about her performance-to-date as captain of the Waverider. He then ponders Ava’s own accomplishments, before sharing some very important intel about how Sara has helped the clone evolve in unanticipated ways.

This and other deleted scenes and extras can be found on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Third Season, available now on Digital and hitting Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, Sept. 25.

Want scoop on Legends Season 4, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.