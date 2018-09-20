Dietland Cancelled at AMC

AMC is trimming down its scripted TV lineup: The cabler has cancelled dramedy series Dietland after one season, TVLine has confirmed.

Based on Sarai Walker’s 2015 novel, Dietland starred Joy Nash as Plum Kettle, a ghostwriter for a New York fashion magazine editor. After struggling with self-image and brutal treatment from her boss, Plum embarked on a journey of self-discovery against the backdrop of a rash of deaths involving abusive men. Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife) and Tamara Tunie (Law & Order: SVU) were among the supporting players.

“Dietland is bold, original and brave. We are beyond proud of our partnership with Marti Noxon, Joy Nash, Julianna Margulies, Skydance and everyone else involved in bringing Sarai Walker’s story to the screen,” AMC said in a statement. “Similarly, Aisha Tyler and our friends at Embassy Row delivered a unique companion show that led with fresh voices and important topics. Dietland garnered critical acclaim and passionate fans but unfortunately we will not be able to continue with a second season.”

Dietland‘s Season 1 finale, which now serves as its series finale, aired July 30. Our Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the show’s cancellation.

Are you sad to see Dietland go? Drop a comment below.