Ratings: AGT Finale Gives NBC 1-Year High, I Feel Bad Preview Scores a 1.0

America’s Got Talent‘s Season 13 finale on Wednesday night drew 12.6 million total viewers and a 2.0 demo rating, surging 25 percent week-to-week to make one-year, non-Olympics highs for NBC in the two-hour time slot.

That said, the closer was down sharply from last summer’s, which did 15.6 mil and a 3.0.

Leading out of AGT, I Feel Bad‘s double-episode preview averaged 5.9 mil and a 1.0 (versus The Good Place‘s year-ago 5.3 mil/1.3), and experienced 33 percent erosion from half-hour to half-hour. TVLine readers gave the sitcom an average grade of “C+.”

Elsewhere….

FOX | MasterChef (3.6 mil/1.0) was down a tenth with its finale, and down two tenths from last year.

THE CW | Burden of Truth (710K/0.1) ticked down.

CBS | Big Brother (5.45 mil/1.4) dipped a tenth week-to-week.

