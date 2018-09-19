Snowfall Renewed for Season 3 at FX

The forecast at FX calls for more Snowfall: The basic cable network has renewed the ’80s-set drug drama for a third season.

Word of Snowfall‘s Season 3 pick-up comes just a day ahead of its Season 2 finale. Titled “Education,” the episode finds Franklin facing the consequences of his actions, while Teddy pulls out all the stops to assist his partners. Lucia, meanwhile, makes a sacrifice to save Gustavo’s life.

“It has been great to see Snowfall‘s audience and critical acclaim grow in its second season,” Eric Schrier, FX’s co-president of original programming, said in a statement. “The creative team has done a fantastic job and we have high hopes for Season 3.”

Dave Andron (Justified) serves as showrunner on Snowfall, which he co-created with John Singleton (Boyz N the Hood) and Eric Amadio; additional EPs include Thomas Schlamme (The West Wing), Michael London (The Magicians) and Trevor Engelson.

Snowfall‘s pick-up follows recent renewals for fellow FX dramas Fargo (for Season 4), Pose (for Season 2) and American Horror Story (through Season 10).

TVLine’s Cable TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Snowfall‘s Season 3 pick-up. What are your hopes for Wednesday’s Season 2 finale and beyond? Drop your thoughts in a comment below!