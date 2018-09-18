Tube Talk With Michael Ausiello: New Six-Episode TVLine Web Series Debuts With Kristen Schaal as Inaugural Guest

TVLine is taking its scoop hunt below ground with the debut of the six-episode, Big Apple subway-set, Michael Ausiello-hosted interview series Tube Talk. In the premiere, our President and Editorial Director finds himself taking a wild ride with Bob’s Burgers funny lady Kristen Schaal.

Naturally, Ausiello pumps the actress for information, about everything from Season 9 of her animated Fox comedy (and its eagerly anticipated Thanksgiving episode) to the network’s whacking of her other series, Last Man on Earth. “I lost my family,” she laments before adding that, ironically, “after it got cancelled, more people than ever came up to me saying they liked the show. Where were they?!?”

Press PLAY on the video above to check out the whole wacky chat