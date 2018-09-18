Loki Series Starring Tom Hiddleston Eyed at Disney's Streaming Service

Disney is bringing in more of its big guns for its upcoming streaming service. The studio is developing a number of standalone series centered on key supporting characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe — most notably Tom Hiddleston‘s antihero Loki, Variety reports. Disney is also said to be eyeing a series centered on Elizabeth Olsen‘s Scarlet Witch. Both Hiddleston and Olsen would reprise their roles in the prospective small-screen projects.

Although unconfirmed by Disney, each limited series is expected to carry a hefty price tag and consist of six to eight episodes, per Variety.

The Disney streaming service — which is slated to launch in late 2019 — is also readying a live-action Star Wars series, a High School Musical series and a Monster’s Inc.-related project. Last February, Disney CEO Bob Iger the service will be priced “substantially below” the $10.99 that Netflix charges monthly, “because we’ll have substantially less volume.”