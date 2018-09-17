Veep Will Conclude in 2019 With Its Shortest Season Ever

Selina Meyer’s reelection campaign will be forced to do more with a lot less time. TVLine has learned exclusively that Veep‘s seventh and final season — delayed due to leading lady Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s breast cancer diagnosis and subsequent (and successful) treatment — will consist of just seven episodes, down from the series’ traditional 10-episode total. In fact, Season 7 will rank as Veep‘s shortest season in the comedy’s history. The second shortest season was the show’s first, which consisted of eight episodes.

An HBO spokesperson confirmed the seven-episode stat, but declined to provide a reason for the cutback.

Louis-Dreyfus first disclosed that she had cancer last September, revealing that the diagnosis came just one day after taking home her sixth consecutive Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Then in November, exec producer Frank Rich confirmed that production on Season 7 would be postponed while JLD sought treatment, which she has since completed.

Production on Veep resumed in early August. Shortly thereafter, Louis-Dreyfus shared a photo from one of the season’s first table reads via Instagram.

Veep‘s seven-episode farewell season is slated to premiere in 2019.