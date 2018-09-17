Rachel Brosnahan Wins Emmy for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Six of the small screen’s wittiest women vied for the title of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at Monday’s 70th Primetime Emmy Awards — but which lady got the last laugh?

Pamela Adlon (FX’s Better Things), Rachel Brosnahan (Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Allison Janney (CBS’ Mom), Issa Rae (HBO’s Insecure), Tracee Ellis Ross (ABC’s black-ish) and Lily Tomlin (Netflix’s Grace and Frankie) made up this yea’s crop of nominees, with the award ultimately being presented to Brosnahan — a name Angela Bassett had quite a time pronouncing. (“Bras na ha!”)

“Thank you guys so much,” Brosnahan began. “Thank you to our brilliant writers and creators, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino. I’ll be thanking you for the rest of my life. Thank you for trusting me with your Midge.” She also made a plea for everyone to make sure they’re registered to vote, explaining, “One of the things I love most about this show … is that it’s about a woman who’s finding her voice anew.”

And while this was an incredibly fierce category, the odds were made even more interesting by the exclusion of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who has won for the past six years thanks to her incredible work as Veep’s Selina Meyer. Production on the HBO comedy’s upcoming final season — which will be its shortest yet, as exclusively reported by TVLine — was delayed when Louis-Dreyfus was diagnosed with breast cancer.

How do you feel about this year’s Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series winner? And what’s your review of the 2018 Primetime Emmy ceremony in general? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.