The Americans' Matthew Rhys Wins Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Monday’s Emmys ceremony marked one of the only times Team TVLine is OK with two members of the Pearson family being at odds. Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia both scored nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for their work on NBC’s This Is Us, a category Brown won in 2017.

In the end, of course, we didn’t have anything to worry about, as the award went to The Americans‘ Matthew Rhys. This marks the third time Rhys has been nominated for his work as Philip Jennings. “I will be brief,” Rhys said. “I’ve been told to be my entire life.” After thanking the show’s creator, telling him that he will be “forever in [his] debt,” he turned his attention to co-star and girlfriend Keri Russell, calling her “the woman who truly got me this award.” He also said that Russell threatened to punch him “clean in the mouth” if he proposed to her in his acceptance speech — so, unfortunately, we didn’t get to see that go down.

In addition to the men of This Is Us, Rhys bested Jason Bateman (Netflix’s Ozark), Ed Harris (HBO’s Westworld), and Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) to win the high honor. Your thoughts on this year’s Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series? Your review of the Colin Jost/Michael Che-hosted Emmys ceremony in general? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.