Michael Che Gives 'Reparation Emmys' to Black Actors From Family Matters, Good Times and More — Watch Video

Did Jaleel White‘s performance as Family Matters‘ Steve Urkel somehow lead to the election of President Barack Obama? Probably not, but it was a question raised during Monday’s Emmy Awards as co-host Michael Che went out into the world to deliver “reparation Emmys” to black actors he feels were snubbed by the academy.

In what was easily one of the funnier sketches of the night, Che presented several iconic television actors with a long-overdue Emmy statue. Recipients included Tichina Arnold for Martin and Everybody Hates Chris, Kadeem Hardison for A Different World and White for Family Matters. (When Che tried to convince him that Urkel inspired Obama, he asked oh-so-sincerely, “Did I do that?”)

But no actor gave a better response than Jimmie Walker, more commonly known to viewers as Good Times‘ J.J. Evans. Che braced for an epic “dy-no-mite!” but had to settle for… well, you’ll see. As for where Che got all these reparation Emmys, he told Arnold that he “stole” them from “Bill Cosby.” Honestly, that’s a pretty tough code to crack, but if anyone has any luck, please report back with your findings.

