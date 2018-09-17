Bill Hader Wins Emmy Award for Barry: 'I Didn't Think This Was Gonna Happen'

This year’s nominees for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series play wildly different roles, ranging from a suburban-dwelling father of five to an afterlife architect with a deep love of bowties. But they also have one thing in common: They all came to Monday’s Emmys to win.

Anthony Anderson (ABC’s black-ish), Ted Danson (NBC’s The Good Place), Larry David (HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm), Donald Glover (FX’s Atlanta), Bill Hader (HBO’s Barry) and William H. Macy (Showtime’s Shameless) were all nominated for the award the 2018 Primetime Emmys, with Hader ultimately taking it home on Monday night.

“I didn’t think this was gonna happen,” Hader admitted upon taking the stage. His speech, both short and sweet, included a lesson he learned during his early days in comedy: “Always make people look good,” which is what he says he tries to do every day. Earlier in the evening, Hader’s Barry co-star Henry Winkler won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, the first win in his lengthy career.

How do you feel about this year’s Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series winner? And what’s your review of the 2018 Primetime Emmy ceremony in general? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.