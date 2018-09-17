Ratings: Big Brother Eyes Sunday Highs, ABC's Feud and Pyramid Go Low

CBS’ post-“I’m Julie Chen Moonves” installment of Big Brother drew 6.5 million total viewers and a 1.7 demo rating, up 18 percent and a tenth from last week to hit and match Sunday highs for the season — pending adjustment due to a delayed start time.

Over on ABC, Celebrity Family Feud (5 mil/0.9) and $100,000 Pyramid (4.4 mil/0.7) each slipped double digits in audience as well as shed two tenths in the demo, marking season lows on all accounts.

Lastly, NBC Sunday Night Football is currently reporting 17.6 mil and a 6.0, down 11 and 9 percent from last week’s fast nationals.

Want scoop on any scripted summer or fall shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.