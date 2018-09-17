Betty White Makes Emmys Appearance: 'How Lucky Can I Be?'

A Golden Girl hung out with a lot of other golden girls (well, statuettes) when Betty White made a well-received appearance at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards Monday evening.

The 96-year-old actress — who has won eight Emmys over the course of her career (and been nominated 24 times!) — received a standing ovation after she was introduced by Saturday Night Live‘s Kate McKinnon and Alec Baldwin.

“This is very exciting,” said White, who spoke softly and haltingly as she thanked SNL svengali/Emmys producer Lorne Michaels for giving her a special moment during the telecast. At one point, McKinnon and Baldwin kissed her hand, which seemed to delight White, who joked, “You think I’m gonna miss a chance when I get it?”

She marveled at her longevity in Hollywood, a career that has included stints on Hot in Cleveland, Boston Legal and Mary Tyler Moore, adding, “It’s incredible that I’m still in this business, and you are putting up with me… All I can say is, it’s such a pleasant business to be in, and how lucky can I be?”

Video of White’s speech will be added as soon as it becomes available. In the meantime, hit the comments with your thoughts on White’s Emmy’s appearance.