Adam Driver to Host SNL Premiere With Musical Guest Kanye West

Ahead of Monday’s 70th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Weekend Update duo Michael Che and Colin Jost, Saturday Night Live has revealed its first host and musical guest of the season.

Adam Driver has been tapped to headline SNL‘s Season 44 premiere, airing Saturday, Sept. 29, at 11:30/10:30c on NBC. This mark Driver’s second hosting stint, and his first time back since Season 41. Driver will be joined by six-time musical guest Kanye West.

SNL has 15 nominations heading into this year’s Emmys, including five for supporting actors Kenan Thompson, Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Alec Baldwin (which we griped about here). The show has already claimed seven of those potential 15 trophies at the Creative Arts Emmys. Among them was a win in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category for onetime host Tiffany Haddish, who visited Studio 8H last November.

As previously reported, featured player Luke Null, who made his debut in Season 43, will not be back for the show’s 44th cycle.

Are you looking forward to Saturday Night Live‘s return? More so now that you know who’s hosting the first episode? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.