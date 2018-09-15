Peter Donat, Who Played Mulder's Dad on The X-Files, Dead at 90

Veteran character actor Peter Donat, best known in recent years for playing Agent Mulder’s father on The X-Files, has died at the age of 90.

Donat passed away on Monday at his California home of complications from diabetes, according to The New York Times. He made his X-Files debut as Bill Mulder in Season 2’s “Colony,” and reprised the role in five subsequent episodes, concluding with Season 6’s “One Son.” (Bill Mulder was dramatically killed off in the Season 2 finale, but continued to appear via flashback.)

Enjoying a screen career that spanned six decades, Donat also made appearances on Dallas (as the doctor who treated J.R. Ewing after he was wounded in the famous “Who Shot J.R.?” cliffhanger), Murder, She Wrote, Hill Street Blues, Charlie’s Angels and the original Hawaii Five-O. His film roles include The Godfather Part II, The China Syndrome and The War of the Roses.